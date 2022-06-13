Skip to main content
EXCLUSIVE: Commando Taps J. Crew Alum Lori Wagner as Chief Marketing Officer

Wagner has been tasked with leading Commando’s global marketing strategy, with a focus on new product categories, audiences and markets.

Lori Wagner Commando
Commando has tapped Lori Wagner as its new chief marketing officer. Courtesy Photo

Commando is the latest retailer to update its C-suite. 

In May, the Vermont-based lifestyle brand quietly tapped J. Crew alum Lori Wagner for the role of chief marketing officer.  

Commando
A bodysuit by lifestyle brand Commando. Courtesy Photo

In her new role, Wagner has been tasked with leading Commando’s global marketing strategy, with a focus on new product categories, audiences and markets. Wagner will report directly to Commando founder, chief executive officer and lead designer Kerry O’Brien. 

“Lori’s impressive background working with founders and unleashing the power of a brand through storytelling complements Commando’s unwavering commitment to doing it our way,” O’Brien said. “As a brand built on innovation, I am elated to have Lori join our team as we set to earn a larger share of our customer’s closet.”

Commando
The Sequin Flare Legging and Essential Cotton Muscle T-shirt by Commando. Courtesy Photo

Wagner — who spent 12 years at J. Crew, helping launch the brand’s website — added that she’s “humbled to be part of the dynamic team that is driving Commando into its next chapter.”

“Commando’s culture of innovation without compromise has made it irreplaceable in the mind of the customer,” she said. “We have an incredible platform in which to create new products and experiences.”

The retail veteran’s résumé also includes senior leadership roles at Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan and Eileen Fisher. Most recently, she served as CEO of The Nantucket Project, a digital media and live event company.

The addition of Wagner is the latest in a string of C-suite updates at Commando. In 2020, Alice + Olivia alum Gregory Morris became Commando’s first chief technology officer. The following year, Lindsay Lyman-Clarke was hired as the brand’s first chief product officer. Lyman-Clarke had previously worked at outerwear brand Burton

Meanwhile, the company that was founded in 2003 as a women’s intimate apparel brand continues to grow. Commando is now a complete lifestyle brand, incorporating categories including ready-to-wear, denim, swimwear and men’s. 

Zendaya in Commando's Classic High-rise Panty on Esssence's 50th anniversary cover.
Zendaya in Commando’s Classic High-rise Panty on Essence’s 50th anniversary cover. Courtesy Photo

The firm has also amassed an impressive list of celebrity followers — both on and off the runway — including the Hadid sisters, Rihanna, Serena Williams and Zendaya. Designers such as Rodarte, Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu and Romeo Hunte have also outfitted their models in Commando, underneath their latest collections.

The private company wouldn’t disclose financials, but O’Brien said 2021 was the company’s best year to date. 

“We continue to be unwavering in our commitment to providing her with the styles she can trust,” said the firm’s founder and CEO. “From the beginning, comfort has been paramount for Commando. As she began to go out again and adapt to a hybrid work schedule, she came to us for all her wardrobing needs knowing she wouldn’t only look good, but would feel amazing. This trust is everything as we continue to grow existing categories and introduce new ones, such as suiting, earning us even more space within her top drawer and closet.”

