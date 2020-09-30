SHANGHAI–After the exit of Sophia Liao earlier this month first reported by WWD, Condé Nast China has brought in a new boss. The media conglomerate has announced Li Li as its new China head with her appointment to take effect Oct. 12, after China’s golden week holiday.

The circumstances surrounding Liao’s departure, meanwhile, has turned contentious. Liao oversaw China for the company for two years but was shown the door abruptly on Sep. 9. Liao told Chinese-language media outlet Ladymax on Tuesday that she was never given an explanation for her sudden firing and that her employment contract included a clause that required a six month formal notice period of termination from either side. Liao added that she had consulted lawyers and believes that Condé Nast China had violated Chinese labor laws by firing her in such a manner.

WWD has reached out to Condé Nast for a response.

Incoming executive Li joins from Bose, where she served as head of greater China, consumer electronics. Prior to that, Li was general manager of the VIPLUX business for VIP.com, one of China’s high-end ecommerce platforms. Her other roles have included managing director of Fosun Group and senior management positions at Audemars Piguet and across L’Oreal’s luxury division.

She will report directly to Roger Lynch, ceo of Condé Nast.

“Li has spent her career building and growing global luxury brands by strategically using digital platforms and developing ecommerce capabilities,” said Lynch. “Her deep understanding of what consumers want and expect from today’s brands will be a tremendous advantage for our advertising partners looking to connect with our audiences in new and innovative ways.”

“In the world of media, the brands of Condé Nast stand for the best and have tremendous opportunity for consumers and advertisers,” said Li. “I’m looking forward to working with the talented editors, marketers and business teams who have established and grown these globally recognized brands in China.”

Li studied architecture at Tsinghua University, and obtained a master’s degree in fashion and luxury management at Institut Français de la Mode, Paris. She also earned a master’s degree in business administration from Zhejiang University.

