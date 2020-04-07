MILAN — The coronavirus outbreak is putting the Yoox Net-a-porter Group’s search for a new chief executive officer on pause.

In an internal letter sent to employees and obtained by WWD, the online retailer’s chairman and ceo Federico Marchetti said he has put the search “on a back burner,” as he intends to helm the company “until we return to calm waters.” Impressed and moved by both Pope Francis’ words about an “unexpected and turbulent storm” and by Captain Gennaro Arma, the last to disembark the Diamond Princess, the cruise ship quarantined with 700 cases of COVID-19 infections, Marchetti spoke of working “tirelessly” to protect employees and secure the group’s future.

As reported, Marchetti said last month that he had decided to stay on as chairman but to hand over the ceo role when a successor was found. “As planned, we are in the early stages of implementing a succession plan for the next ceo of YNAP, with me staying on as chairman to ensure a smooth transition and set the new ceo up for success,” Marchetti said at the time. His contract is set to expire in 2021.