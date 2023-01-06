×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: January 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

They Were, They Are: Culture News to Watch in 2023

Fashion

Lacoste and Louise Trotter Part Ways

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Puma Teams Up With Koché for Performance-oriented Capsule Collection

Cotopaxi CEO to Hand Reins to President as He Takes On a Missionary Project

Davis Smith will spend three years in Brazil and has anointed Damien Huang to take over the top role at the sustainable brand.

A look from Cotopaxi.
A look from Cotopaxi. Courtesy Photo

Davis Smith has built his team and now it’s time for him to take a break from the grind of the business world.

The founder and chief executive officer of Cotopaxi, a certified B Corp. outdoors brand, will transition to chairman of the board on July 1 to embark on a three-year missionary leadership role in Brazil for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will be succeeded by current president Damien Huang, who joined Cotopaxi from Eddie Bauer earlier this year and has also worked for Patagonia and The North Face.

As chairman, Smith will continue to focus on the company’s mission to fight poverty around the world, encourage people to do good and seek to improve human sustainability through conscious capitalism. Over the last year, in addition to Huang, the former CEO of Eddie Bauer, the company has also added Grace Zuncic, the former chief people officer of Chobani, as its chief people and impact officer, and Brad Hiranaga, the former chief brand officer of General Mills, as its chief brand officer. The entire executive leadership team, including Stephan Jacob, chief operating officer and cofounder, will remain in their positions.

Related Galleries

“Cotopaxi has experienced remarkable growth over the last nine years and is proof that doing good and doing well are not mutually exclusive,” Smith said. “There is indeed a better way of doing business which is putting people and planet first. We have a team of leaders who believe deeply in our mission to do good in the world, which gives me a lot of confidence in this transition.”

He added that he will remain the “lifelong steward of Cotopaxi’s brand, purpose and mission, while also creating the right conditions for me to pursue something of great importance in my personal life. Leading the rigorous selection process to fill the president role that Damien now holds — and working closely with him over the past eight months — have given me every confidence in his abilities as a leader. Damien possesses the experience, acumen and heart to lead the company to even greater heights, while maintaining the central social mission qualities that elevate Cotopaxi among outdoor gear brands.” 

Huang added: “Like all great companies, Cotopaxi thrives not only because of a single visionary leader, but because that leader created and nurtured a culture and team that fuels the vision. We are all part of something more meaningful than our individual roles. This past year, Davis entrusted an expanded leadership team with taking the Cotopaxi brand to its next level, and I am honored to take an elevated role as part of that team.”

Cotopaxi started out as a colorful backpack brand, but has since branched out into apparel and other complementary products. Early in its life the brand attracted some other high-profile investors including Toms founder Blake Mycoskie through his Toms Social Entrepreneurship Fund, as well as Neil Blumenthal, Smith’s former classmate from the Wharton School and the cofounder of Warby Parker and Harry’s.

Since its founding the company has grown to over $100 million in revenue. It employs more than 300 people and has assisted an estimated 3.5 million individuals living in poverty through its impact work. It will continue to donate at least 1 percent of its annual revenue to fighting extreme poverty and championing sustainably sourced materials.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

Hot Summer Bags

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cotopaxi CEO to Step Aside to Take on a Missionary Project

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad