×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi’s New Pop-up in New York Celebrates the Baguette’s 25th Anniversary Collection

Business

Nick Beighton Vows to Reinstate Matchesfashion to Its Former Glory

Fashion

Ukrainian Fashion Designers Show Strength, Plan for Next Year

Cotopaxi Brings General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Brad Hiranaga will oversee marketing, advertising and public relations.

Brad Hiranaga
Brad Hiranaga courtesy

Cotopaxi is continuing to staff up.

The Salt Lake City, Utah-based sustainable outdoors brand has brought Brad Hiranaga on board as chief brand officer.

The former chief marketing officer of General Mills is the third C-suite executive to join the brand in the past six months following the appointment of Damien Huang as chief executive officer and Grace Zuncic as chief people and impact officer.

Cotopaxi is poised for a meteoric ascension as an impact-driven adventure brand, and Brad is the perfect fit to help drive us through the next phase,” said Davis Smith, founder and chief executive officer. “We’re thrilled to have his expertise and insights, and to bolster what has been — and will be — an exciting period of exceptional new hires and growth.”

Related Galleries

In this new role, Hiranaga will be responsible for marketing, advertising, creative, design, community, experiences, public relations and activations for the purpose-driven company.

During his 18 years at General Mills, Hiranaga was credited with leading and growing a $2 billion business unit, expanding and integrating e-commerce into all brands in the company, digitizing the “Box Tops for Education” loyalty program, and establishing the company’s “Be a Force for Good” mission.

“As a marketer, the opportunity to build and grow the Cotopaxi brand is my dream job,” Hiranaga said. “The company culture and social movement that Davis and his team have created is something extremely special and has tremendous personal appeal to me. Cotopaxi is a remarkable brand, with incredible potential to positively impact culture and people. Trailblazing how a company can transform capitalism and fight extreme poverty to improve the human condition is beyond inspiring to me.” 

Hiranaga will be based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cotopaxi is a certified B Corporation and was named for a mountain in Ecuador where Smith spent a lot of time in his youth. It started out as a colorful backpack brand, but has since branched out into apparel and other complementary products. Early in its life, Cotopaxi attracted some other high-profile investors including Toms founder Blake Mycoskie through his Toms Social Entrepreneurship Fund, as well as Neil Blumenthal, Smith’s former classmate from the Wharton School and the cofounder of Warby Parker and Harry’s.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Hot Summer Bags

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Cotopaxi Brings Fomer General Mills Exec On Board as Chief Brand Officer

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad