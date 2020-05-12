PARIS — Courrèges has named Adrien Da Maia, former head of French contemporary label Surface to Air, as chief executive officer.

Da Maia took up the position in March, succeeding Christina Ahlers, who had held the position since 2018, bringing in fellow Acne Studios alum Yolanda Zobel as creative director. Courrèges revealed in January it had parted ways with Zobel and Ahlers left the following month.

Da Maia is set to name a new creative director soon, opening a new cycle for the Space-Age label, which will mark its 60th year in 2021.

“I’m very happy to be joining one of the most beautiful French houses. The brand’s fundamental values offer a response to the upheavals that our industry is going through,” the 32-year-old executive said in a statement.

“In these peculiar times, we need to reconnect with optimism and the spirit of freedom to continue to innovate. Courrèges is in a unique position to continue to inspire future generations,” Da Maia added.

A graduate of French business school HEC, he joined Surface to Air in 2010, going on to become its ceo and co-owner. Most recently, Da Maia held the post of general manager U.S. and Americas at Devialet, the French brand known for its wireless speakers.

Founded by André and Coqueline Courrèges in 1961, the Courrèges label is owned by Artémis, French billionaire François Pinault’s family holding company, which also holds a stake in Giambattista Valli.