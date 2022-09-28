Daniel Lee to Join Burberry as Chief Creative Officer

LONDON – Daniel Lee has been named chief creative officer at Burberry, replacing Riccardo Tisci, confirming reports in WWD.

Burberry said Wednesday that Lee will join Burberry on Oct. 3. He will be based at Burberry’s headquarters in London and report to the company’s new CEO, Jonathan Akeroyd.

The company said that Lee will oversee all Burberry collections. He will present his debut runway collection at London Fashion Week in February 2023.

“Daniel is an exceptional talent with a unique understanding of today’s luxury consumer and a strong record of commercial success, and his appointment reinforces the ambitions we have for Burberry. I am excited about working closely with him and I am confident he will have the impact we are aiming for in this next phase, supported by our talented and experienced teams,” Akeroyd said.

Riccardo Tisci at his Burberry spring 2023 show. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

Lee said that together with the Burberry teams “we will write the exciting next chapter for this legendary British luxury brand,” and continue the legacy of Tisci, who is leaving the company. Lee, who is British, also said he’s eager to return to London, which continues to be an inspiration.

Born and raised in Bradford, England, Daniel is an award-winning designer and one of the most exciting British creative talents of his generation. From 2018 to 2021, Daniel served as creative director at Bottega Veneta, where he helped reinvigorate the Italian luxury brand. He was previously director of ready-to-wear design at Celine, which he joined in 2012, and he has also worked at Maison Margiela, Balenciaga and Donna Karan.

From 2018 to 2021, Daniel Lee served as creative director at Bottega Veneta Lexie Moreland/WWD

In the past months, Burberry had put out feelers to a number of prominent British designers, including Lee, who made an abrupt departure from the Kering-owned Bottega Veneta late last year, shortly after the brand’s spring 2022 runway show in Detroit, Michigan.

Lee had helped to revive Bottega Veneta, turning it into a hot ticket and a trend-setting label, and injecting a new and youthful spirit to the collections. He delivered top-selling accessories, including the Pouch bag, and Cassette bag and the Lido sandals.

Akeroyd is set to lay out his full strategy for the brand in mid-November. Lee’s appointment is his first major hire since he joined the brand earlier this year.