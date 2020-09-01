LONDON — David Warren, who spent 42 years in the jewelry division of Christie’s, has been named chief executive officer of Moussaieff, the diamond jeweler.

Warren, who was most recently senior international jewelry director and head of jewels Middle East at Christie’s, joined the auction house in 1978. He took up his role at Moussaieff in London on Tuesday.

The ceo role is a new one and he reports to Alisa Moussaieff, head of the family-owned company.

“David will steer the company into a new era, a very different world, where his experience at Christie’s will be invaluable,” said Moussaieff.

Warren said he was looking forward to joining “one of the world’s most prestigious family-run jewelry businesses, to lead them through this most challenging time and to grow the company in exciting new directions.”

The London-based diamond jeweler owns of some of the world’s biggest colored rocks and has a flagship on New Bond Street.