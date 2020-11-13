MILAN — Davines Group‘s chief executive officer and managing director Paolo Braguzzi is to exit the company after 16 years. Effective May 2021, he will be succeeded in the role by Anthony Molet, currently ceo of Davines North America.

Braguzzi, who will remain a board member of the Italian beauty company, will guide the transition in the upcoming months, while a new ceo for Davines North America has still to be named.

Raised in Giremoutiers, France, and a graduate of the ESLSCA Business School in Paris, Molet joined Davines in 2008, leading the steady growth that made the U.S. one of the best-performing markets for the company.

Overall, the success of the firm — which owns professional hair-care and skin-care brands Davines and Comfort Zone and Skin Regimen, respectively — is rooted in the performance of its products and its sustainable vocation, sealed by the B Corp certification the company received in 2016 for its social and environmental positive impact and by becoming a Benefit Corp. last year.

“I believe that more and more it’s companies’ responsibility to educate consumers and influence their behavior toward a more sustainable world,” said Molet. “What I find so compelling about Davines is that it has the power to impact people, just like it did to me. Over the years, Paolo Braguzzi paved the path for a perfect balance between values, quality products and financial health, and I am looking forward to continuing this journey.”

View Gallery Related Gallery First Ladies Fashion Through The Years

During his tenure, Braguzzi broadly contributed to scale up the group in financial and reputation terms. When Braguzzi joined Davines in 2004, total sales were 27 million euros, while in 2019 revenues reached 163 million euros, making Davines one of the leading professional hair-care players in Italy.

“I would like to thank Paolo [Braguzzi] for the wonderful work he did for the company in these 16 years,” said Davines Group’s president Davide Bollati. “His ethical and organizational leadership, his personal and professional integrity, and his consistent commitment, not only led the group to successful achievements in terms of financial results, but also significantly contributed to inject a sustainable culture in the company and to build a sustainability-driven, resilient community, which has been able to come together also in disruptive times like the ones we are all going through.”

Founded in 1983 by the Bollati family, Davines Group was a research company making high-end hair-care and skin-care products for third parties. In 1993, the company founded the Davines hair-care brand. Three years later, Comfort Zone launched with professional skin-care products destined to spas, thermal baths and beauty centers. All the formulation and production procedures take place in the laboratories inside Davines Village, the firm’s headquarters in Parma — in the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna — inaugurated in 2018.