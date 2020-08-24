LONDON — The De Beers Group has named Céline Assimon the new chief executive officer of De Beers Jewelers, succeeding François Delage.

Her appointment is effective as of Sept. 1. Delage, who has been in the position for a decade, will be stepping down at the end of September “to ensure a seamless transition of leadership.”

Assimon was previously the ceo of De Grisogono, which filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of the year. She has also held positions across the sales, marketing and merchandising sectors of labels like Piaget and Louis Vuitton.

“Céline [will be] leading the business into its next phase of growth. As consumers increasingly seek out high quality and distinctive jewelry from leading luxury brands there is a great opportunity ahead, and Céline’s creative vision and outstanding expertise make her the ideal choice to help us capture it,” said Stephen Lussier, chairman of De Beers Jewelers and executive vice president, consumer and brands at De Beers Group.

The jeweler has recently been turning its effort to e-commerce and in June it introduced a new online platform with a broader offer, delivery capabilities to 13 new markets, more educational content and features to make the shopping experience more intuitive.