Delivering Good, the organization supporting those affected by poverty and tragedy through new merchandise donations from retailers and manufacturers, will launch its first virtual three-part Women of Inspiration roundtable series.

The discussions will take place on June 2, June 9 and June 16 from noon to 1 p.m. and are open to the public.

“We are creating a dynamic virtual experience that stimulates conversations about the many issues that are on the minds of women and men across the country. It is an honor for Delivering Good to have gathered such an accomplished and inspiring group of speakers that represent the top leadership in their fields, driving change that will impact our futures,” said Lisa Gurwitch, president and chief executive officer of Delivering Good.

Andrea Weiss, chairwoman of Delivering Good and founder/CEO of the O Alliance, added, “Over the past 15 years, Delivering Good has hosted in-person events as part of our ongoing efforts to recognize women as leaders and change makers in different industries. The free virtual panels of this series feature a broad spectrum of distinguished experts who are helping to make our world, and a woman’s world a better, more inclusive place.”

The first discussion on June 2 is entitled “Champions of Women’s Leadership,” and will explore gender equality and the work that’s still to be done. The panel will share perspectives on the challenges and opportunities to gaining leadership today. Speakers are Fran Horowitz, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.; Lisa Kaplowitz, founder and executive director of the Center for Women in Business, Rutgers University; Rep. Kathy Manning, (D-N.C.); Cynthia “Cynt” Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks and president and CEO of Marshalling Resources Consulting, and Rear Admiral Aisha K. Mix, assistant surgeon general, chief nurse officer for the U.S. Public Health Service Commission Corps.

View Gallery Related Gallery Fall 2021 Collections: Cocoon Chic

The second panel is on June 9 and is entitled “The Power of Women in Philanthropy.” Women represent 51 percent of total wealth in the U.S., with resources in excess of $20 trillion, and are more likely than men to give to all types of charities. The panel will tackle how to better engage with this important part of the philanthropic space. Speakers are Janiece Evans-Page, CEO of Tides; Gurwitch of Delivering Good; Lily Kanter, founder and CEO of Boon Supply Co. and cofounder of Serena & Lily; Michele Le Moal-Gray, chairwoman, Countess Moira Charitable Foundation, and Jacqueline Novogratz, founder and CEO of Acumen.

The third panel takes place June 16. “A New Day, A New Horizon” will explore the ever-changing landscape and what will come next in their respective industries and how both women and men can prepare for the impact these changes will have on businesses and personal lives.

The speakers are Meg Crofton, former president, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, U.S. and France; Valerie Grant, senior vice president/senior portfolio manager, Alliance Bernstein; Pam Kaufman, president of global consumer products, ViacomCBS Inc.; Lori Mitchell-Keller, global head of industry solutions, Google Cloud, and James Rhee, Johnson chair of entrepreneurship at Howard University.

More information can be obtained at Delivering Good’s website.

FOR RELATED STORIES:

Michael Kors, Terry Lundgren Among Honorees at Delivering Good Virtual Gala

Ambitious Goals, New Format for Delivering Good Gala

Michael Kors Gives $35 Million Product Donation to Delivering Good