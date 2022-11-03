×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi’s New Pop-up in New York Celebrates the Baguette’s 25th Anniversary Collection

Business

Nick Beighton Vows to Reinstate Matchesfashion to Its Former Glory

Fashion

Ukrainian Fashion Designers Show Strength, Plan for Next Year

Delivering Good Raises Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

The nonprofit provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers.

Clifford Fischer, Nicole Pullen Ross, Charles Haley, Todd Kahn and Steve Sadove.
Clifford Fischer, Nicole Pullen Ross, Charles Haley, Todd Kahn and Steve Sadove. Craig Barritt for Getty Images

A rowdy and generous crowd came out Wednesday night for Delivering Good’s annual gala at Cipriani 42nd Street, where a record $2.1 million was raised for the nonprofit organization that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers.

Bringing together the worlds of sports, fashion and finance, the event honored Steve Sadove, retired chairman and chief executive officer of Saks Inc., with the Lifetime Achievement Award; Todd Kahn, CEO and brand president of Coach with the Vanguard Award; Nicole Pullen Ross, partner, New York Private Wealth Management Region Head, head of sports and entertainment solutions at Goldman Sachs, with the Impact Award, and Tackle Tomorrow, a nonprofit that provides resources to students who struggle to read, with the Innovation Award, accepted by Charles Haley, president, and Clifford Fischer, board chairman.

Related Galleries

Ken Downing, creative director of Halston and a Delivering Good board member, was once again the evening’s emcee, and Harry Santa-Olalla conducted a lively auction where a seven-day stay in Casa Sybil in the Dominican Republic went for $10,000 and tickets to a Dallas Cowboys game-day experience drummed up $20,000.

Ken Downing and Charles Haley

The auction, which included shopping sprees at Lafayette 148 and Brooks Brothers; signed footballs from Haley, a former outside linebacker and defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, and a fund-a-need raised $203,000.

There were also musical and dance performances by Brooklyn United Music and Arts Program and Sons of Serendip. More than 500 people attended the gala, including Morris Goldfarb, Abbey Doneger, Haim Dabah, Allan Ellinger, Stephen Lamar, Lisa Gurwitch and Michael Setola.

In the past year, Delivering Good organized and distributed $229 million in new products, said Downing. These products went through the organization to 800 agencies.

Andrea Weiss, chairman of Delivering Good and founder and CEO of The O Alliance, said the evening was not about acknowledging the successes “but we must also shine a light on the hard work that lies ahead.” She said unfortunately, there will always be a need since there’s always another disaster, conflict or economic crisis. “That’s just the facts,” she said, adding that the organization’s work couldn’t happen without the great generosity of their donors and partners at Delivering Good.

Matthew Fasciano, the new president and CEO of Delivering Good, noted that the organization has distributed $3 billion in new product to families in need since it was founded 37 years ago. “Delivering Good sits at the crossroads of social impact and environmental sustainability providing companies with a responsible way to deal with excess merchandise that also helps support a wide range of social issues. It’s a win-win-win for individuals, businesses and the planet,” he said.

When presenting Kahn with the Vanguard Award, Lew Frankfort, the former chairman and CEO of Coach Inc., noted that Kahn joined the Delivering Good board after Hurricane Katrina “and his vision and leadership has helped build Delivering Good into the strong organization it is today.” He said Kahn has also done a remarkable job as CEO of Coach the last two years.

Andrea Weiss, Lew Frankfort and Todd Kahn.

“Todd is a man for all seasons always, and he brings his best self to any situation he encounters,” said Frankfort.

Kahn thanked his boss, Joanne Crevoiserat, CEO of Tapestry Inc., whom he said “handed me the keys to the most important piece of the Tapestry portfolio — ‘Here it is, don’t screw it up,” he recalled.

Kahn noted that the reason he likes Delivering Good so much is “our industry supports so many great causes and this is the one charity that uses our product to do good. We have changed lives.”

Receiving the Impact Award, Goldman Sachs’ Ross — who in addition to her commercial responsibilities is co-chair of the steering committee for One Million Black Women, which is a $10 billion investment focused on Black women and sits on the board of the United Negro College Fund, Brookings Institution and Hampton University, recalled advice she received in college from her late father when she was a finance and economics major, but wanted her life to make a difference.

Matthew Fasciano, Charles Haley and Nicole Pullen Ross.

He told her, “You’re not defined by what you do from nine to five. If you’re really lucky, you’ll be able to do both, and I’ve been really, really lucky,” she said. As a Black woman on Wall Street, she had a wonderful career of “firsts” and “onlys,” she said.

“I have been enriched by the opportunities to give — to give time and give voice, on behalf of others, and to give advice, which is occasionally good, and to give love. I have been given the opportunity each and every day to make an impact,” said Ross.

Haley, who received the Innovation Award, shared his personal struggles with reading and thanked Delivering Good for helping Tackle Tomorrow combat illiteracy through the donation of products for children in need.

In accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award, Sadove thanked the Delivering Good board and said “what they do is remarkable.”

“This is one of the great organizations,” said Sadove, praising the charity for working so efficiently. He also said this is an industry that does a remarkable job in building relationships. Generally, he has resisted being honored, but he agreed to this “because of the quality of work they do,” he said.

“The theme we’ve been talking about is coming together for good. I can’t think of a better theme because we’re a society that’s divided. I don’t care whether someone’s left or right or blue or red. The issues that we’re facing tonight with people in catastrophes, disasters, poverty, there’s a real need. Coming together as an industry providing new goods for people so they can build their self-esteem and they can survive difficult situations is what this evening is all about,” said Sadove.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

Hot Summer Bags

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Delivering Good Scores Record $2.1 Million at Industry Gala

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad