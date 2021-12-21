Ermanno Piraes Named Chief Brand Officer at Delvaux

BACK AT HIS DESK: Belgian leather goods-maker Delvaux has announced the return of former international communications director Ermanno Piraes as chief brand officer, effective immediately.

Having exited in 2020, amidst turbulent times that saw a number of high profile departures, including artistic director Christina Zeller, he is the second seasoned executive to return since Delvaux was acquired by Compagnie Financière Richemont over the summer.

In September, Jean-Marc Loubier, who led led the rejuvenation and global expansion of Delvaux in the 2010s, returned for a second stint as CEO.

Piraes will head the Brussels-based communications department. His duties will span all press, public relations, events and digital communications. He will also be working in close collaboration with the creative, products, merchandising departments, as well as the leather goods firm’s commercial territories, including e-commerce.

FOR MORE, SEE ALSO:

Jean-Marc Loubier Returns as Delvaux’s CEO

Richemont Grows Leather Goods With Delvaux Purchase

Delvaux Artistic Director Christina Zeller Exits Brand