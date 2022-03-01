Socialyte, the Digital Influencer and Celebrity Talent Agency, Names New President

Digital influencer and celebrity talent agency Socialyte, founded by Beca Alexander, has named Sarah Boyd as president, effective March 1.

Boyd was previously the chief business officer at Socialyte, where she’s worked since 2017. As part of her role as president, the executive will oversee Lytehouse, Socialyte’s new full-service influencer marketing and creative agency.

Alexander, who launched the company in 2012, will serve as strategic adviser for both Socialyte and Lytehouse.

“After a decade as the president of Socialyte, I have decided to step down and give the reins to Sarah Boyd, our CBO, and my longtime partner,” Alexander said in a statement. “The agency has doubled its growth in recent years and will continue to be an industry powerhouse. Under her leadership, Socialyte and Lytehouse will continue to be the only agency that both discovers, builds and manages the careers of digital talent and works directly with brands to develop holistic strategies for clients seeking support in understanding the creator economy. I am incredibly excited to watch them flourish as I step into a strategic adviser role.”

Boyd is behind the fashion and beauty conference Simply, which was acquired by Socialyte in 2017, bringing on Boyd’s digital talent roster of influencers like Lauren Bushnell Lane and Jana Kramer. Socialyte currently represents a long list of clients, including Catt Sadler, Ben Higgins and Beverley Mitchell.

“I’m thrilled to lead such a passionate and talented team at Socialyte [and] Lytehouse and create an incredible work culture,” said Boyd in a statement. “Beca has built an impressive business over the past 10 years, and I look forward to carrying the torch with her still by my side, in the role of strategic adviser. I’ve watched the influencer marketing industry grow into what it is today and am proud to work closely with the entire team to continue to grow the business.”

Other company promotions include Roy Peters, who is now senior vice president of talent at Socialyte, as well as Amanda Sorenson, vice president of brand partnerships at Lytehouse.