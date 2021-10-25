Skip to main content
Monday's Digital Daily: October 25, 2021

Dior Promotes Communications Executive Olivier Bialobos

The seasoned communications executive is taking on Parfums Christian Dior, in addition to the fashion house.

Olivier Bialobos of Dior
Olivier Bialobos joined Dior in 2006. Courtesy

Cueing up closer coordination of its fashion and beauty activities, Olivier Bialobos has been named One Dior chief communication and image officer, WWD has learned.

Bialobos was previously chief communication and image officer of Dior Couture, and he will continue in this role, reporting to Pietro Beccari, chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture.

For Parfums Christian Dior activities, he will report to Laurent Kleitman, CEO of Parfums Christian Dior.

According to an internal announcement seen by WWD, “his mission, in close collaboration with Claudia Marcocci, general brand director of Parfums Christian Dior, will be to help carry on and amplify the communication coherence work and the elevation of the image already widely initiated between beauty and couture divisions, and to ensure perfect cooperation between our two maisons.”

The expansion of his scope will also help to “further promote the Dior brand on a global level and as part of the work already under way to strengthen the One Dior image.”

Bialobos joined Dior in 2006 to head up the brand’s global communications effort, piloting the house through multiple creative changes and establishing Dior Héritage, the archive that allowed it to mount multiple exhibitions worldwide.

For example, “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” is on view at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City after stops in London, Shanghai and Chengdu, China.

A popular and dapper figure on the French fashion scene, Bialobos started his career in communications at Escada, going on to become director of the KCD agency in Paris and spearheading the fashion and beauty communications strategy for Yves Saint Laurent alongside Tom Ford. He went on to become director of press and international public relations at YSL, his last job before joining Dior.

Dior Milestone: Heritage Brand

Christian Dior Brooklyn Museum Exhibition Touts New York Influence

Blackpink’s Jisoo and Dior Rocked the Internet During Paris Fashion Week

