Domenico Galluccio Exits Ermenegildo Zegna Group

MILAN — Edoardo Zegna, chief marketing, digital and sustainability officer of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group, said Thursday that Domenico Galluccio, the group’s public relations and communication director, is exiting the company to pursue a new opportunity. His last day with Zegna will be Friday.

Zegna thanked Galluccio, who contributed to the development of the group’s communication strategy through a pivotal moment of change that included a rebranding and a public listing in New York in December.

Galluccio joined Zegna in June 2019 from Moncler, where he was previously director of worldwide PR and media. During his 11-year tenure, he saw Moncler publicly list in 2013 on the Italian Stock Exchange and launch the Moncler Genius project in 2018.

At Zegna, Galluccio’s former responsibilities will be assigned to Francesca Di Pasquantonio, director of investor relations, who will be in charge of group and corporate communication, and Valentina Abbà. She will join on Oct. 10 and take over as Zegna brand PR and communication director, working directly with Edoardo Zegna.

This is a return to Zegna for Abbà, who joined the menswear brand to head fashion communication in 2013 before leaving for a stint at Ferragamo as global PR director.