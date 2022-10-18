×
Domenico Galluccio Joins Palm Angels

Previously at the Ermenegildo Zegna Group, Galluccio has been named marketing and communication director of the brand created by Francesco Ragazzi.

Palm Angels RTW Spring 2023
Palm Angels RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Palm Angels

MILAN — Domenico Galluccio has joined New Guards Group as marketing and communication director for the Palm Angels brand.

Galluccio was previously public relations and communication director of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group, contributing to the development of the menswear company’s communication strategy through a pivotal moment of change that included a rebranding and a public listing in New York last December.

Galluccio joined Zegna in June 2019 from Moncler, where he was previously director of worldwide PR and media. During his 11-year tenure there, he saw Moncler publicly list in 2013 on the Italian Stock Exchange and launch the Moncler Genius project in 2018. 

Palm Angels is part of the New Guards Group and has recently been expanding its retail network. Last month, the company said it would open its first flagship in the French capital in early 2023. Since emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, Palm Angels has opened stores at a steady clip and now has locations in Milan, Italy; Las Vegas, Nevada; Miami, Florida; Beijing, Wuhan and Hong Kong, China; Bangkok, Thailand, and Dubai, UAE.

Founder and creative director Francesco Ragazzi launched the label in 2014 with a book about the Californian skating scene featuring a foreword by Pharrell Williams. Since then, Palm Angels has collaborated with brands including Under Armour, Missoni, Vilebrequin and Moncler.

In addition to men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, the label offers childrenswear, eyewear and a fragrance developed in collaboration with Swedish niche perfumer 16-69. It also has a line of homewares.

In 2019, Farfetch bought New Guards Group, which is the licensee of Off-White and in addition to Palm Angels includes Ambush, Alanui, Opening Ceremony, Heron Preston, Marcelo Burlon County of Milan, Kirin Peggy Gou and Ben Taverniti Unravel Project.

