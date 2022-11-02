Douglas Names New Chief Digital Officer

PARIS — More executive changes are afoot in the upper echelon of Douglas, the German premium beauty retailer.

The group has named Philipp Andrée its new chief digital officer.

That news comes less than two weeks after the company announced a new chief executive officer, Sander van der Lann, who has succeeded Tina Müller, as she joined Douglas’ supervisory board.

Andrée is to become the group’s chief digital officer and member of its board starting in January. Douglas’ last chief digital officer was Vanessa Stüzle. She left Douglas at the end of August to become CEO of the Luqom Group.

Andrée is a member of the executive board for digital and marketing at the German coffee roaster and retailer Tchibo. For almost a decade, he has held management positions related to e-commerce, digital and marketing.

Andrée also heads up the business unit for mobile communication and travel at Tchibo. Prior to his present roles there, he helped build up and sell Department47, the online fashion platform. Andrée started his career as a McKinsey management consultant.

Douglas’ e-commerce business is a cornerstone of its overall activity. In the third quarter of the retailer’s fiscal year, ended June 30, its online sales were up 5.3 percent on a reported basis on-year to 276 million euros, more than double the level it had attained before the coronavirus pandemic began. In the three-month period, e-commerce generated 33.4 percent of Douglas’ overall sales.

During the health crisis, Douglas built up its online business, including the addition of a beauty marketplace to its offer.