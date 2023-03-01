×
Dsquared2 Names Ennio Fontana GM

Fontana previously held the same role at the Roberto Cavalli brand.

Ennio Fontana
Ennio Fontana courtesy image

MILAN – Dsquared2 has appointed Ennio Fontana general manager of the company, effective immediately.

He succeeds Sergio Azzolari, who was named chief executive officer in April last year, taking on a role that had been vacant since 2017, although founders and creative directors Dean and Dan Caten had effectively stepped up to take on the mantle.

Fontana, who was previously general manager of Roberto Cavalli, is tasked with reinforcing the brand’s international business development and the expansion strategies of the company aimed at strengthening its positioning.

The Caten twins said in a statement that Fontana’s “extensive experience in the fashion industry, coupled with his strategic vision and leadership skills make him the ideal candidate to lead Dsquared2 into its next phases of development.”

As reported in January, Fontana left the Cavalli brand after two years at the helm. Before Cavalli, he held the same role at Philipp Plein, where he was a longtime collaborator of the namesake German designer.

Fontana said that “Dsquared2 is a brand that I have always taken as a point of reference in my career. I am highly motivated and sure I can give my contribution to the further development of the brand.”

After holding four separated runway shows in 2022, Dsquared2 returned to one coed display in January.

At the time, the Catens told WWD that the menswear collections were key in the brand’s activity in terms of creativity and business. Men’s denim, in particular, reflects their Canadian roots and has always been a cornerstone for the brand.

The company is planning to open a new flagship in London this year.

Dsquared2 has created a Honda capsule and a collaboration with the Bob Marley Foundation presented for spring 2023, available starting in January. At the end of May, the brand will launch a a capsule collection that celebrates its seven-year relationship with Manchester City.  

The Canadian designers founded Dsquared2 in 1995, which was first established as a men’s label, growing to include women’s, accessories and children’s lines, and a successful licensing business, including eyewear, innerwear and fragrance agreements. The men’s and women’s apparel collections are produced by longtime partner Staff International and the children’s collections are manufactured by Brave Kid, both companies under the OTB umbrella.

