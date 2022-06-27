Skip to main content
Elena Mansueto Appointed Agency Director of Elite Milano

Until now, Mansueto was head of the women division at the agency and in her new role, she will be responsible for the overall strategic and financial management of the agency.

Elena Mansueto
Elena Mansueto Courtesy image

HIRING SEASON: Elena Mansueto has been promoted to the position of agency director at Elite Model Milano from her role as head of the women’s division at the international talent organization.

In her new role, Mansueto will be responsible for the overall strategic and financial management of the agency and report to Paolo Barbieri, chief executive officer of Elite World Group.

Mansueto started working for Elite in the late ’90s as part of the international network of model management agencies Elite World Group, where she held the position of head of women’s division before taking over as head of the Milan agency. During her career at Elite, she worked with models ranging from Kendall Jenner and Vittoria Ceretti to Adriana Lima, Birgit Kos and Adut Akech.

Mansueto began her career in the ’80s at the men’s division of Fashion Model Agency and later she was recruited by the Beatrice model agency in Milan, first to join the men’s division and then to take charge of the women’s division as well.

In addition to Mansueto’s promotion, Ruggero Quarta, previously head of the men’s division at Elite, was appointed to the role of director of the men’s division of Elite Milano. 

