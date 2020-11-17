Levi Strauss & Co. is getting some help meeting its diversity goals.

The denim maker named Elizabeth A. Morrison chief diversity, inclusion and belonging officer and made her responsible for “ensuring that the company has the right practices in place to attract and retain a workforce that is as diverse as the communities where we live and work.”

Morrison has more than 20 years experience in the field, most recently serving as vice president of diversity and belonging at Live Nation Entertainment. Before that she held diversity and employment engagement posts at Campbell Soup Company and Comcast.

Chip Bergh, chief executive officer of Levi’s, said: “Diverse organizations, where everyone regardless of background can grow, thrive and bring their full selves to work, consistently outperform homogenous ones. I can’t wait to get to work with her. I know she will be an invaluable partner as we work to build a better, more inclusive future.”

Diversity moved front and center in June — in both culture and fashion — when the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others at the hands of police prompted coast-to-coast protests and a renewed examination of systemic racism.

Bergh acknowledged at the time, “We are not where we need to be,” and vowed to do more.

Morrison’s appointment is part of that effort.

Tracy Layney, Levi’s chief human resources officer, said: “Elizabeth’s hire represents another important step forward in our journey to building a more inclusive workplace — but it is nowhere near the end. We need to build a truly comprehensive, holistic and global diversity, inclusion and belonging strategy. I believe that Elizabeth is exactly the right person to help lead this work. I also want to emphasize that it remains the work of all of us to continue holding ourselves accountable every single day for challenging biases, welcoming new ideas and lifting up new voices.”

Morrison added, “This is an unprecedented time of awakening and accountability for diversity, inclusion, belonging and racial justice, and I’m excited to build on LS&Co.’s core values to drive systemic and sustainable change for our employees, consumers and communities.”

