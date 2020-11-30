LONDON – Elizabeth von der Goltz has been named chief commercial officer of Matchesfashion, a new role. She will join the company next year, and report to Ajay Kavan, the retailer’s chief executive officer.

Von der Goltz is currently global buying director at Net-a-porter, leading buying strategy across all product categories and responsible for driving sales and developing product collections.

During her three-plus years at Net, she became a high-profile marketeer for the retailer.

Earlier this year, von der Goltz was a guest judge on Netflix’s “Next in Fashion” competition show and, before the pandemic, would regularly boost levels of engagement on Net’s Instagram with her frequent street style appearances.

Kavan said von der Goltz has a “breadth of experience and commercial acumen that will help us continue to drive growth by inspiring our customers.”

Matches’ aim, he added, is to be “the best global partner for luxury brands, and to continue to forge deep relationships with the world’s most discerning luxury customers. Elizabeth will augment our exceptional leadership team, and help get the business ready to scale.”

Von der Goltz said she has long admired “how Matchesfashion inspires its global customers through a true fashion lens, and its ability to showcase so many emerging designers, while also championing the most important brands today.

“I look forward to immersing myself in the business, continuing to strengthen our brand partnerships and helping to take the business to the next level.”

During her time at Net, von der Goltz also helped transform the retailer, which is owned by Richemont, into a major player in the fine jewelry category online.

Net and its companion men’s site Mr Porter have, in the past few years, lured the likes of Pomellato, Buccellati, Piaget, Chopard, Cartier, IWC Schaffhausen and Jaeger LeCoultre to the sites, and in 2018 it was von der Goltz who helped to launch the Fine Jewelry Suite in 2018.

“I could see that there was no one playing in the space, so we wanted to take it to the next level and create a home for our fine-jewelry offer, just like bricks-and-mortar stores have a destination for their jewelry curation,” said von der Goltz ahead of the opening.

Her appointment at Matches is understood to be key for the retailer in a year that has seen major management changes.

Kavan, a former Amazon executive, joined the retailer earlier this year as ceo. In September, he brought on board Sean Glithero as chief financial officer and Jason Weston as chief operating officer.

Von der Goltz had joined Net in 2017 after serving as senior vice president and general merchandise manager at Bergdorf Goodman.

She originally joined Bergdorf in 2000 as a buyer. In her last position at the New York store, she oversaw fine apparel, designer sportswear, contemporary collections, jewelry and beauty — and nurtured those businesses across product categories.

One of her main achievements at Bergdorf was revamping the store’s jewelry department, redesigning the space and refreshing the jewelry offer with a mix of fine and fashion jewelry designs.

Net-a-porter has been making fashion management changes of its own.

On Monday, the company confirmed that Lea Cranfield, formerly commercial director of Matchesfashion, will be returning to Net as chief buying and merchandising officer, a new role. She will take up the job next year. Cranfield had previously overseen merchandising for Net and Mr Porter.

Prior to joining Net, Cranfield had been merchandising manager at Liberty and head merchandiser at Comme des Garçons.

Nicola Brandolese, managing director of Net-a-porter, will be leaving his role as the company looks to streamline its ways of working. It is understood he will not be replaced.

Brandolese was responsible for the day-to-day management of Net, driving the brand’s global expansion and overseeing its commercial strategy.