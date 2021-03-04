Emme will deliver the keynote address at LIM College’s 2021 commencement ceremony and will receive the College’s Distinguished Achievement Award.

The college’s 82nd commencement exercises will be streamed live online on May 20 at 7 p.m. Emme will also receive an honorary Doctor of Commercial Science degree at the virtual ceremony.

Emme, 57, wears several hats as a plus-size model, social reformer, media personality, spokesperson, creative director and author of five books. She is a worldwide influencer for positive body image and self-esteem.

Selected twice as one of People magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful People,” (she was the first full-figured model to receive this honor in 1994, and again in 1999) and named by O, The Oprah Magazine as the “Godmother of the full-figured industry,” Emme was the first celebrity to speak before a Congressional subcommittee to increase public awareness of eating and body image disorders. She is also the founder of “Fashion Without Limits,” an inclusive design initiative at Syracuse University that teaches future fashion designers to design for all sizes.

“Emme is globally recognized as a leading voice for women’s empowerment and positive body image,” said Elizabeth S. Marcuse, president of LIM College. “She’s transcended the definition of supermodel, becoming a true role model in moving the fashion business toward greater inclusivity and body positivity. Our 2021 graduates represent fashion’s future, and I am confident Emme will motivate and inspire them as they blaze impactful trails of their own.”

LIM College, based in New York, educates students for success in the global business of fashion and its related industries.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Emme Partners With Woman Within to Promote Body Positivity

Meet the New Faces of Plus-Size Modeling