ESW Is Staffing Up to Meet E-commerce Horizons

Cross border e-commerce facilitator ESW is getting ready to go bigger, staffing up to meet the rising demand in online shopping.

The Dublin-based company, formerly known as eShopWorld, named Noelle Burke chief people officer and said it plans to create more than 500 new jobs as it pursues its growth plans.

ESW helps brands and retailers sell globally online with cross-market expertise in compliance, data security, taxes, delivery, customer service, demand generation and more.

The company is in the right place at the right time, looking to help power e-commerce just as brands and retailers look to rev up online, following the big consumer pivot that accompanied the pandemic.

Despite all the turmoil in the economy and the world — including a massive supply chain back up — e-commerce sales have been on the rise with experts pointing to an important and lasting change in consumer behavior.

This year, ESW added 20 new brands and companies, including Gucci, Kering, Olivia Burton, Rossignol, Abercrombie & Fitch and J. Crew. Its revenues are set to hit $1.5 billion this year and projected to grow to $5 billion over three to five years.

To be ready, ESW plans to grow its headcount to more than 1,100, up from over 650, and it’s starting with Burke. The chief people officer will be based in the company’s Dublin headquarters and reports to chief executive officer Tommy Kelly, bringing more than 20 years of senior management experience with her, including stints at Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft and RSA.

ESW is focusing in on its people.

Kelly said: “As global e-commerce continues to be of utmost importance for brands and retailers, the need to identify, support and retain best-in-class talent has become ESW’s top priority. Noelle’s strategic leadership, combined with her vast knowledge of digital commerce, made her uniquely qualified to lead our people and talent management strategies in today’s highly competitive marketplace.”

Burke added, “Together, we will shape and build our future customer-focused culture.”

In addition to bringing more employees on board, ESW also plans to keep investing in sustainability, research and development, data analytics and technology development.

ESW is a joint venture between La Poste and Swiss Post.

