Etro Beefs Up C-suite Targeting Global Expansion

MILAN — Etro is beefing up its management team by filling two C-suite positions.

The Italian luxury house, controlled by giant private equity firm L Catterton since July, has named Iacopo Martini its chief financial officer. The position had been vacant since last June and was previously held by Michele Manzari.

The storied company, widely known for its signature paisley motif, bold patterns inspired by travel, and precious fabrics, added the role of chief commercial and sustainability officer to its management structure, tapping Alberto Candellero for the position.

Both executives will report to Etro’s chief executive officer Fabrizio Cardinali, who, as reported, joined the company in November 2021, tasked with spearheading its global brand expansion.

L Catterton acquired a majority stake in the brand with the goal to grow the Italian fashion brand’s customer base, expand into new categories, enhance its digital presence and drive global expansion, with a focus on the opportunities offered by Asia.

Iacopo Martini, Etro’s new chief financial officer. Courtesy of Etro

A graduate of Rome’s Luiss Guido Carli university, Martini started his career in 1995 at Procter & Gamble handling mergers and acquisitions, joint venture and reorganization activities, until he was named the consumer goods giant’s CFO for its Italian subsidiary. Most recently he served as CFO of beauty company Kiko Milano.

Candellero was most recently at Dolce & Gabbana, focused on the development of the brand’s travel retail business. Prior to that he served as its commercial development head for Latin America and South Africa. His résumé includes stints at the Spanish offices of Ermenegildo Zegna, now known simply as Zegna, with responsibility on the local market, development of made to measure and business expansion in South America.

Alberto Candellero, Etro’s new chief commercial and sustainability officer. Courtesy of Etro

