Etro Names Dan Rothmann CEO Americas, Global Travel Retail

MILAN — Etro is further strengthening its management with the appointment of Dan Rothmann as chief executive officer of Americas and Global Travel Retail, effective Wednesday.

This is a new role at the Italian company and Rothmann is also tasked with contributing to the elevation of the brand, with a broader involvement working with the Milan headquarters.

Rothmann was previously CEO of Dolce & Gabbana North America for five years. Prior to that he was president and CEO of Chloé Americas.

“As an accomplished executive with a proven history in domestic and international management, Dan brings his exceptional experience at a very important moment for our company,” said Fabrizio Cardinali, CEO of Etro. “I had the pleasure of working with him in the past, and I am pleased to welcome him to our team as a key player who will surely contribute to strengthening our vision in such a strategic market for the brand’s future growth.” At the end of 2021, Cardinali joined Etro after a nearly 13-year tenure at Dolce & Gabbana, where he met Rothmann.

“I am thrilled to be part of Etro’s beautiful next chapter,” said Rothmann. “Etro is a brand steeped in a unique heritage and a beautiful legacy that can be built upon. There is such potential to make a truly unique lifestyle brand — all the ingredients are there and together with [creative director] Marco [De Vincenzo] and Fabrizio we will do it.”

Last month, Cardinali told WWD that Etro was focused on the Americas, China and Japan and that investments in retail include, among others, the restyling of the New York boutiques and the opening of a store in Atlanta.

In March last year, Cardinali filled two C-suite positions by naming Iacopo Martini Etro’s chief financial officer. The position had been vacant since June 2021 and was previously held by Michele Manzari.

The storied company also added the role of chief commercial and sustainability officer to its management structure, as Cardinali tapped Alberto Candellero for the position.

Martini was most recently chief financial officer of beauty company Kiko Milano, while Candellero is also a Dolce & Gabbana alum.

Private equity giant L Catterton acquired a majority stake in Etro in July 2021 with the goal to grow the Italian fashion brand’s customer base, expand into new categories, enhance its digital presence and drive global expansion.

Cardinali named De Vincenzo creative director of the brand last year and the designer’s first collection for Etro bowed last September during Milan Fashion Week. In January, he presented his first menswear collection for Etro.