Everett Hollander Named Business Adviser and Partner at BCCM, Spearheading Advisory Practice

He will advise creative companies.

Everett Hollander
Everett Hollander courtesy shot.

Everett Hollander has joined BCCM as a business adviser and partner, spearheading BCCM Advisory, a business strategy and executive leadership consultancy.

Hollander, who will lead the New York and Los Angeles, California, teams, will be based at the New York office at 526 West 26th Street.

He had earlier been chief operating officer of BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, where he oversaw the firm’s global operations and expansion. Hollander is an authority on organizational design, strategy and operations, business development and company culture. He regularly speaks on creative business practices.

Everett began his career as an architect and has worked at Rex Architecture and has also been an instructor at NYU and IE University in Madrid, Spain.

BCCM’s clients include The Row, Peter Marino, Tiffany & Co. and Kelly Wearstler, among others.

BCCM, or Billy Clark Creative Management, which was founded by Billy Clark, collaborates with brands, studios and talent in such areas as luxury/lifestyle, hospitality real estate development, architecture/interior design, fine art/gallery and institutions.

Clayton Apgar, Billy Clark and Everett Hollander.

Clayton Apgar, another partner at BCCM, is based at the company’s L.A. offices.

Asked what Hollander will do for the firm, Clark explained that the advisory venture is a natural evolution and expansion for BCCM, and under Hollander’s direction, they will work closely with new and existing clients in the art, design, fashion and lifestyle industries on business strategy, operations and executive leadership.

“As both a thought leader and practitioner, Everett Hollander is uniquely positioned to advise creative companies, expanding on the expertise and services BCCM as long provided in talent acquisition,” Clark said.

Clark and Apgar will continue to oversee talent acquisition within BCCM from New York and L.A., respectively, while Hollander will spearhead the advisory consulting practice from New York.

As reported, Clark and Apgar wrote the book, “The Little Book to Land Your Dream Job,” and will launch a new podcast next week called “The Hire Life,” with first guest interior designer and stylist Colin King.

