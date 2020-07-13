PARIS — Giambattista Valli and its minority stakeholder Artémis have named Charlotte Werner chief executive officer, a newly created position, as the Paris-based fashion label moves forward into a new chapter of development.

The executive joins Maison Valli from Louis Vuitton and will bring her strong experience in accessories to the house. Sandrine Valverde, who as managing director had overseen sales, production and distribution since the creation of the label, will remain as adviser to Valli, who is president of the brand.

Werner was formerly manager of women’s leather goods collections and transversal projects at Louis Vuitton, where she also held the post of marketing intelligence manager and special projects. Prior to that, the ESSEC Business School graduate was an associate principal at consultancy McKinsey & Company.

Her appointment is effective immediately, Valli and Artémis said in a statement obtained exclusively by WWD.

Maison Valli, which was founded in 2004 and produces haute couture and the Giambattista Valli ready-to-wear line, has seen rapid growth since Artémis, the private investment arm of the Pinault family, took its stake in 2017, with the potential to become a majority shareholder at a later stage.

The collections are distributed through 245 specialty and department stores in 41 countries, as well as the Giambattista Valli boutiques in Paris, Milan, Doha, Seoul and Beijing.