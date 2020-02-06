PARIS — Fashion houses Loewe and Lanvin have struck an agreement in the non-compete case related to Lanvin’s employment of designer Bruno Sialelli, ending a dispute that had landed in a Paris commercial court over a year ago, WWD has learned.

“Loewe and Lanvin announce that they have put an end to their dispute related to the hiring of Bruno Sialelli as artistic director at Lanvin at a time when he was still bound by non-compete commitments linked to his prior position at Loewe,” the parties said in a joint statement on the out-of-court settlement.