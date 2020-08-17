Jennifer Johnson, a 14-year veteran of Macy’s, has been promoted to ready-to-wear fashion director, WWD has learned.

Macy’s said Johnson will be responsible for all areas of women’s apparel within the fashion office, which serves as a resource for determining the latest fashion trends and insights, and curates product from national and private brands. The fashion office is influential in helping to shape the buy, collaborates with Macy’s merchants, and works to “discover and distill” the latest trends in fashion, home and beauty,

Johnson, who has more than 20 years of fashion expertise in trend forecasting and marketing, joined Macy’s in 2006 as a head fashion stylist and has held various marketing roles. She was most recently director of creative marketing integration and production, where she focused on bringing fashion campaigns to life through multimedia.

Johnson reports directly to Durand Guion, vice president of Macy’s fashion office. She replaces Suzanne K. Anderson who was vice president and women’s rtw fashion director since January 2019.

“Jennifer’s diverse experience and exceptional taste level will help deliver an exciting mix of the new and next must-have fashion trends to inspire customers in our stores and macys.com,” said Guion.

Johnson’s role is a critical one for the department store, considering the new challenges and changing consumer buying patterns due to the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, women’s sportswear has been among the softer categories at Macy’s, and Macy’s needs to present a fashion image and assortment that attracts a greater market share of younger generations.

Last year, women’s apparel accounted for $5.4 billion of Macy’s $24.56 billion in total volume.