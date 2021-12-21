EXCLUSIVE: Maje Names Charlotte Tasset Ferrec CEO

PARIS ⁠— French contemporary label Maje has appointed Charlotte Tasset Ferrec as its new chief executive officer, effective Jan. 4, 2022.

Tasset Ferrec will succeed Isabelle Guichot after four years in the role. Guichot was appointed CEO of SMCP, the parent company of Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and De Fursac, in August 2021, and has continued running Maje since then, as well.

After joining SMCP, Tasset Ferrec will sit on the group’s executive committee. From May 2018 to September 2021, she served as CEO of Nina Ricci’s fashion and fragrance business at Puig.

Tasset Ferrec was instrumental in repositioning Nina Ricci. A few short months after her hire, she helped sign on buzzy young Dutch design duo Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh as the new artistic directors of fashion at the brand. This April, Nina Ricci said it was closing its historic flagship boutique, located at 39 Avenue Montaigne in Paris, as it pivoted to a digital-first strategy, in line with the collection becoming more accessible.

Prior to serving as Nina Ricci’s general manager, Tasset Ferrec was chief merchandising officer of women’s wear, lingerie, beauty and children’s wear at the French department store chain Printemps, starting in 2009. In that role, she accompanied the retailer’s renovations and helped to reposition the beauty and women’s fashion divisions in the luxury sphere.

Tasset Ferrec had also been a consultant at Arthur Andersen and Capgemini Consulting, before joining Gap France as commercial director and later Sephora as chief merchandising officer. She is a graduate of EDHEC Business School.

“During her extensive career in fashion, Charlotte has acquired an in-depth knowledge of retail, a strategic vision and a leadership, which are major assets to pursue the growth and expansion of Maje as a key global player in the affordable luxury market,” said Guichot, who remains SCMP’s CEO, in a statement.

Maje made news recently, in October, when it revealed the brand was co-creating an ’80s-inspired activewear capsule with Varley.

That same month, SMCP said it was confident in the company’s ability to reach 1 billion euros in revenues.

Group revenues rose 8.4 percent year-over-year on an organic basis to 271.7 million euros in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Compared with the same period in 2019, sales were down 3.2 percent at constant exchange rates, versus a decline of 14 percent in the second quarter.

For more, see:

Varley and Maje Cocreate ’80s-Inspired Activewear Capsule

SMCP Shares to Be Sold by Creditors After Shareholder Default

SMCP Sets 2021 Guidance as Q3 Revenues Rise 8.4%