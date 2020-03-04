By  on March 4, 2020

MILAN — After two decades, Federico Marchetti, chairman and chief executive officer of the Yoox Net-a-porter Group, has decided to stay on as chairman but to hand over the ceo role when a successor is found.

“As planned, we are in the early stages of implementing a succession plan for the next ceo of YNAP, with me staying on as chairman to ensure a smooth transition and set the new ceo up for success,” Marchetti said.

