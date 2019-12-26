Former chief revenue officer and chief financial officer of Affirm, Rob Pfeifer, has joined Extend, the extended warranty start-up that works with digital retailers, as chief revenue officer.

The API-first solution company confirmed the appointment and said Pfeifer will “be adapting the playbook he used to grow Affirm into the giant it is today to help Extend grow to become the ‘Apple Care of Everything.’” His appointment is effective immediately.

The appointment quickly follows Extend’s announcement that it has secured $16.4 million in funding and “acquired assets related to administration of warranty programs in the United States from Affinity Insurance Services Inc.”

“We have very ambitious goals for 2020 after exceeding all our expectations in 2019,” said Woodrow Levin, chief executive officer at Extend. “Having Rob driving sales operations, which he did for Affirm, one of the hottest alternative financing companies, is massive. We’re looking forward to tapping into his knowledge and experience as we take Extend to the next level.”

During his seven-year tenure at Affirm, Pfeifer held multiple leadership positions including chief risk officer, chief revenue officer and saw the company grow seven to 700 employees.

“Extend is targeting a segment of the industry that has historically never had a customer-friendly product and we have an opportunity to drive value for both consumers and merchants,” Pfeifer said. “I could not be more excited to take this next step in my career — using what I learned while helping to grow Affirm to drive revenue and customer happiness at Extend.”

At Extend, Pfeifer will be working with the product and engineering team leveraging his experience in building and deploying analytics engines “to optimize the entire merchant experience from onboarding and integration through enhancing products to ensure effectiveness across the platform.”

“Extend is very similar to Affirm in that they both provide honest and transparent financial solutions to consumers that improve on the way things have been done in the past,” Levin said. “Having Rob, who has run this playbook before and was instrumental in Affirm’s rapid success and growth into a household name and leader in the consumer point of sale lending space, is a big win for Extend and a testament to the opportunity we all see in modernizing the antiquated extended warranty model.”

Pfeifer will report directly to Levin and will be based in San Francisco.

For More WWD Business News:

Mr Porter Taps Fiona Firth as Managing Director

The Growth of Executive Leadership

Fashion Is Smitten With Beauty Executives: Here’s Why