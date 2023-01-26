×
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 26, 2023

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Aldo Gotti CEO

Gotti has previously held executive positions at Prada Group, Stella McCartney and retailer Modes.

Aldo Gotti
Aldo Gotti courtesy of Fabiana Filippi

MILAN Fabiana Filippi has appointed Aldo Gotti its new chief executive officer, effectively immediately.

Gotti is tasked with leading the positioning strategy of the brand and to accelerate its growth and development at a global level.

Gotti has previously held executive roles within the Prada Group and at Stella McCartney. Most recently, he was general manager of omnichannel fashion retailer Modes, contributing to its growth.

Brothers Giacomo and Mario Filippi Coccetta, founders and owners of Fabiana Filippi, jointly stated that this is a “moment of great evolution” for their company and touted Gotti’s experience in the luxury sector.

Gotti’s expertise, “combined with a strong attitude to innovation and the professionalism of our management team, will allow us to achieve the best results in terms of strategic positioning and international development. As founders, our family will continue to carry forward our entrepreneurial vision, guaranteeing the continuity of the values of excellence, quality and sustainability that have always distinguished Fabiana Filippi,” concluded the founders in a statement. 

Gotti will report to the board chaired by Mario Filippi Coccetta, who previously held the role of co-CEO.

As reported, last year the Italian fashion brand unveiled a new store concept developed by architect Patricia Urquiola, with a first unit in Milan, and launched a new logo and branding message, with investments earmarked in communication, marketing, industrial production and its online store.

The company is based in Perugia, in central Italy, and is known for its cashmere designs.

