Fairchild Media Group to Highlight 50 Most Powerful Women in Inaugural Event

As women increasingly take their rightful seats at the table, Fairchild Media Group is celebrating the women whose vision and leadership fuel fashion, footwear, retail and beauty at its virtual Women in Power event on Sept. 24.

Set to reveal the inaugural 50 Most Powerful Women list, the event, with its promising lineup of speakers— Drew Barrymore among them — and panels will not only honor the highest level of female leaders and their achievements across industries, but also recognize the issues surrounding the scarcity of women in executive leadership, as well as the numerous challenges women will bear the brunt of in a post-pandemic world. Women in power today are our greatest asset to addressing these issues and creating change.

“This past year has been a challenge for women in the workplace. There have been great strides to add more female leaders and board members but there is still work to be done,” said Fairchild Media Group president Amanda Smith. “We are thrilled to celebrate powerful female leaders with a platform to create change and amplify their voices in support of lifting more women into more senior roles across industry. It’s vital that we continue to have the conversations that women can unite around and take action from.”

Joining Drew Barrymore, founder of Barrymore Brands, women in power speaking at the event include:

Rose Marie Bravo, CBE, Retail & Marketing Consultant

Rosie D’Argenzio, Senior Director of Creative Strategy, Zappos

Jane Hertzmark Hudis, Executive Group President, The Estée Lauder Companies

Sarah LaFleur, CEO & Founder, M.M. LaFleur

Mindy Perry, CMO, Kendra Scott

Alicia Sontag, Managing Partner & Cofounder, Prelude Growth Partners

Janice Tennant, CMO, Merrell

Women in Power discussions will center on “The Power of Connection,” “The Power of Pursuit,” the “Power of Mentoring” and the “Power of Purpose,” addressing women’s roles in leading change, the importance of a seat at the table, and it will examine the shortage of women in leadership roles and the next steps for companies in reaching true inclusion and equality.

“At a time of unprecedented change in beauty, power today means having a vision for the future and a voice that inspires everyone to help achieve it,” said Beauty Inc executive editor Jenny B. Fine.

Adding to that, Tara Donaldson, WWD executive editor and head of diversity, equity and inclusion for Fairchild Media Group, said, “Women have always had power. And now that what women bring to the table is being increasingly recognized and acknowledged, we must take all opportunities to honor that power, to highlight it and to empower the next generation of women leaders.”

To register for the Fairchild Media Group Women in Power event, visit: Women in Power.

Fairchild Media Group, which includes WWD, Footwear News, Sourcing Journal and Beauty Inc, hosts live and virtual events that gather speakers combining diverse backgrounds and expertise to further explore the current issues and opportunities in the industry.