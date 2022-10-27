×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fashion Turns Out for WWD Honors Evening

Business

Europe, China Drive Moncler Sales in Q3, Revenues in Nine Months Surpass 1.55 Billion Euros

Sustainability

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy and Fighting Fast Fashion

Fanatics Names Chief People Officer

Orlando Ashford will oversee human resources, diversity and inclusion for the digital sports company.

Orlando Ashford
Orlando Ashford has joined Fanatics. courtesy

Fanatics Holdings, the global digital sports platform, has added Orlando Ashford to its team in the newly created role of chief people officer. In this role, he will work closely with the company’s three businesses — commerce, collectibles and betting and gaming — and will also oversee global human resources.

He will report to Fanatics’ chief executive officer Michael Rubin for matters involving culture, talent development, corporate communications, corporate social responsibility, diversity and inclusion, and to Fanatics’ chief financial officer Glenn H. Schiffman for human resources infrastructure, strategy, policies and operations. He will be based in New York City.

Related Galleries

“Culture is everything and our success is directly related to our incredible associates based around the world. As we continue to grow and expand, it becomes even more important to double down on organizational development, and I can’t think of a better person to lead this charge than Orlando,” Rubin said. “His vast experience running HR teams and his CEO-level experience, with people and culture being the primary lens for how he’s managed and operated his businesses, will help us further develop our ambitions to build one of the world’s most transformative and exciting brands.”

Ashford has held senior HR roles at several companies including Marsh & McLennan, Cola-Cola and Motorola. Most recently, he was a strategic partner with private equity firm Sycamore Partners.

In addition to serving as a strategic adviser to the Fanatics executive team, Ashford will work to expand Fanatics’ diversity and inclusion efforts as well as its philanthropic initiatives which include the Fanatics Foundation.

“From the moment I met Michael Rubin and listened to his vision for expanding the Fanatics business, which was rooted in empowering the company’s incredible global workforce and creating a world-class culture, I knew that this was the perfect place for me,” Ashford said. “Fanatics is a special company, one that I’ve long admired, where I can take my energy and expertise to further establish a diverse, platform-wide company culture comprised of the best and brightest people that want to be a part of a once-in-a-generation company.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

Hot Summer Bags

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Fanatics Names Orlando Ashford Chief People Officer

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad