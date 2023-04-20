Farfetch Brings In Nick Tran, Former TikTok Marketing Chief

Farfetch is ready to put its own brand forward as it courts the Gen Z and Millennial crowd.

The luxury marketplace named Nick Tran as chief marketing officer — bringing in a big name with experience at TikTok, Samsung and Hulu.

Most recently Tran was global head of marketing at TikTok, overseeing the company’s business-to-consumer marketing unit, including global brand strategy, strategic partnerships, paid media, social media and organic content.

That posting ended after less than two years in January, when it was widely reported that some of Tran’s more forward-thinking marketing initiatives — including NFT collaborations with celebrities and ghost kitchens — left him out of sync with the platform’s management.

Still, that time at TikTok counts as a front-row seat to exactly how younger consumers are interacting with brands today and Farfetch might be ready to shake things up, at least when it comes to marketing.

“Building the Farfetch brand is a key part of our mission to be the global platform for luxury,” said José Neves, founder, chairman and chief executive officer. “Farfetch has a unique model in the luxury industry and, as such, our brand will be built with an innovative approach to marketing. This is why I am delighted to welcome Nick, a revolutionary marketeer and brand-builder, to our team.”

Just how Tran will push the Farfetch brand forward remains to be seen, but he offered some hint in the company’s statement announcing his arrival.

“The relationship between the consumer and brands continues to evolve and it’s more important than ever to create lasting and palpable impressions,” Tran said.

He will be overseeing all global marketing functions for the Farfetch marketplaces and will report to Edward Sabbagh, chief marketplace officer.

Sabbagh lauded Tran and noted his “very strong track record in creating successful brands and marketing moments that engage Gen Z and Millennial audiences around the world.

“These groups comprise a key segment of our customer base and delivering them to our brand and boutique partners is integral to the Farfetch offer,” Sabbagh said. “Successful marketing requires constant innovation and a willingness to push the envelope, something that Nick displayed at TikTok, in particular. With Nick at the helm of our marketing efforts and incredible global marketing teams, I am confident that our brand will continue to thrive and evolve, which is a key focus for the new chapter of Farfetch’s marketplaces.”