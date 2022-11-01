Fashionphile Adds Board Members, Executives

Fashionphile, the resale platform for buying and selling pre-owned luxury handbags and accessories, has added to its board of directors Andrea O’Donnell, the chief executive officer of Everlane, the San Francisco, California-based, direct-to-consumer sustainable basics brand.

Hannah Kim, executive vice president, chief legal officer, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary at the Neiman Marcus Group, has also joined the board of directors at Fashionphile.

In addition, Fashionphile disclosed two executive appointments. Angela Dotson has become senior vice president of client services and new market development. Dotson was most recently the director of the Bulgari flagship store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Prior to that, she served as the vice president of client and business development for fashion at Chanel, where she had a 15-year tenure.

Rebecca Maffei has become Fashionphile’s chief information officer. She was formerly the senior vice president and chief information officer at Petco.

Kim’s appointment to the Fashionphile board stems from Neiman’s in April 2019 becoming the first luxury retailer to make a long-term investment in resale by acquiring a minority stake in Fashionphile. In several of its locations around the country, Neiman’s has set up Fashionphile “studios” where consumers can bring their used merchandise and get paid for it. Customers can also shop the Fashionphile website, and Neiman’s expects customers who drop off the goods at Fashionphile studios to also shop its store. Fashionphile personnel authenticate products and determine the value.

Additionally, Neiman’s issues gift cards as an optional payment method to customers who sell their luxury products to Fashionphile. Customers who opt to be paid in Neiman Marcus gift cards also get an extra 10 percent bonus on the gift card value.