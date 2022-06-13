Ferrari Names Carla Liuni Chief Brand Officer

MILAN — Ferrari is recruiting a seasoned luxury executive to continue to cement its positioning.

On Monday, the Italian brand said that Carla Liuni will join Ferrari as chief brand officer, starting in September. She will report to chief executive officer Benedetto Vigna and serve on Ferrari’s leadership team.

Liuni was most recently chief marketing officer at Pandora, and before that she was leading global marketing and communications at Bulgari. She also spent almost 20 years at Procter & Gamble, where she was general manager for the Prestige division.

“The Ferrari name is universally recognized and admired, synonymous with Italian style, performance and innovation,” said Vigna, who joined Ferrari in June last year. “It is increasingly critical to be able to build and maintain a relevant brand identity that resonates with our community and is reflective of the world in which we live. Carla has the experience, the leadership and skill set to protect and nurture our brand as it grows.”

Liuni, who will be based at the company’s office in central Milan, said, “Ferrari is one of the most aspirational brands in the world, it is an icon and a symbol of Italian excellence” and that she was honored “to continue to build the unmistakable legacy” of the label while ensuring its “relevance across future generations.”