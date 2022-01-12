Filippa K Taps Saint Laurent Alumnus as Creative Director

LONDON — Filippa K has a new creative director. The Swedish label has tapped Liisa Kessler to helm its creative team, a seasoned designer who has spent the last decade at some of Paris’ top luxury houses.

Most recently, Kessler spent five years working under Anthony Vaccarello at Saint Laurent. She has also held positions at Y/Project, Lanvin and Chloé, working alongside Clare Waight Keller.

Her appointment will “mark a noticeable shift in the creative direction,” said the company, adding that it plans to stay true to its mindful consumption ethos and Scandinavian identity.

Kessler will succeed the label’s founder Filippa Knutsson, who stepped down from the creative director’s position in 2019.

“Filippa Knutsson was one of the pioneers establishing the now-iconic look of Scandinavian minimalism back in the early ’90s. Her vision of an uncomplicated, desirable and sustainable wardrobe is as relevant today as it was when the brand was founded. I’m looking forward to working with the teams on a new era for the house and carrying forward Filippa’s legacy that celebrates simplicity, style, quality and the power of ease,” Kessler said.

Rikard Frost, the label’s chief executive officer, added that Kessler’s Scandinavian heritage — she has a Finnish and German background — and international career will help propel the Swedish label to a new level.

“Liisa exemplifies a remarkable creative talent with an intuitive understanding for craftsmanship and a keen eye for what’s next — values that are integral to preserving our heritage while guiding the ambitious future of the house. Her unique background of Scandinavian and international influences provides a dual perspective that makes her a natural successor to Filippa Knutsson,” he said.

Kessler, who will now be based at the company’s Stockholm ateliers and oversee all “creative aspects” of the business, will present her debut collection in June.