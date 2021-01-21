LONDON — Scandinavian label Filippa K has appointed Rikard Frost as its new chief executive officer.

Frost, who most recently served as chief consumer officer at Alexander Wang, will be joining the Swedish label as of April and spearheading its international growth.

“Filippa K is on a path of international growth with great potential. As an industry veteran with a proven track record of helping brands to grow and thrive on a global scale, we believe Rikard is a natural ﬁt to work with the team at Filippa K in continuing to expand the brand and the business,” said Joakim Skarborg, CEO of the label’s owner, Novax and board chairman of Filippa K.

Frost is exiting Alexander Wang at a difficult time for the label, after the designer faced multiple sexual harassment allegations. He will be returning to his native Sweden from New York and working to “sharpen the label’s brand positioning and identity” and expanding its footprint in Europe, North America and Asia.

“I think the Asian markets present probably the greatest opportunity for Filippa K,” said Frost, who also spent over a decade at Acne Studios.

“Filippa K has a sophisticated simplicity in everything they do. That is different from my previous companies. The depth at which sustainability and circular consumption are present in the DNA of the brand is also different,” said Frost, adding that the brand’s commitment to sustainability and its contemporary price points were also appealing. “They pack the product and brand experience with as much value as possible to enable them to play alongside more expensive brands.”