Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Regé-Jean Page Is Fronting Armani Code

Fashion

Prada Men’s Spring 2023

Fashion

Etro Men’s Spring 2023

Francesco Francavilla Named Global Head of Communications of Alberta Ferretti, Pollini Brands

Most recently, Francavilla was global head of marketing and communications at Gruppo Antonioli’s Dreamers Factory, where he managed all the communications activities for the Antonioli, Ann Demeulemeester and 44 Label Group brands.  

Francesco Francavilla
Francesco Francavilla Julian Hargreaves

MILAN — The publicly listed Aeffe Group has named Francesco Francavilla its new global head of communications of the Alberta Ferretti and Pollini brands.

During his career, Francavilla has worked at a range of international labels. Most recently, he was global head of marketing and communications at Gruppo Antonioli’s Dreamers Factory, where he managed all the communications activities for the Antonioli, Ann Demeulemeester and 44 Label Group brands.  

From 2016 to March 2021, he was head of communications at luxury footwear brand Renè Caovilla.

Before returning to Italy, he was based in Paris, joining Karla Otto in 2010 as PR and communication director, rising through the ranks to become vice president in the 2014 to 2016 period.

From 2007 to 2010, he was PR and communication manager at Dolce & Gabbana in Milan.

Francavilla succeeds Salvo Nicosia, who died prematurely at 52 in Milan in April.

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Hot Summer Bags

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Francesco Francavilla Joins Aeffe Group

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad