Francesco Francavilla Named Global Head of Communications of Alberta Ferretti, Pollini Brands

MILAN — The publicly listed Aeffe Group has named Francesco Francavilla its new global head of communications of the Alberta Ferretti and Pollini brands.

During his career, Francavilla has worked at a range of international labels. Most recently, he was global head of marketing and communications at Gruppo Antonioli’s Dreamers Factory, where he managed all the communications activities for the Antonioli, Ann Demeulemeester and 44 Label Group brands.

From 2016 to March 2021, he was head of communications at luxury footwear brand Renè Caovilla.

Before returning to Italy, he was based in Paris, joining Karla Otto in 2010 as PR and communication director, rising through the ranks to become vice president in the 2014 to 2016 period.



From 2007 to 2010, he was PR and communication manager at Dolce & Gabbana in Milan.

Francavilla succeeds Salvo Nicosia, who died prematurely at 52 in Milan in April.