Lemaire Names CEO

Laetitia Mergui was previously based in Hong Kong, where she held senior management posts at brands including Chloé and Balmain.

Laetitia Mergui
Laetitia Mergui Courtesy of Lemaire

PARIS — French fashion brand Lemaire has appointed Laetitia Mergui chief executive officer as it prepares to expand overseas.

The label, helmed by Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran, recently opened a dedicated accessories boutique on Place des Vosges in Paris, France, and plans to add several flagship boutiques to its global network. Mergui joined the company in October, succeeding Catherine Jacquet, who held the title of managing director.

“Laetitia possesses a strong natural connection with our values at Lemaire. Her personal qualities and grasp of our creative world will further the development of our teams, who are united by shared principles and a passion for clothing and accessories, intelligently designed and meticulously crafted,” Lemaire and Tran said in a statement.

Mergui was previously based in Hong Kong, where she held senior management posts at brands including Chloé, The Kooples and Balmain.

Lemaire two years ago revealed an ambitious expansion drive that included opening stores in Asia and bulking up its e-commerce operations. Last year, it hired Yannick Angelloz-Nicoud, a veteran of brands including Bottega Veneta, Hugo Boss and Giorgio Armani, as marketing and communications director.

Lemaire founded the label in 1991. Following 10 years of leading artistic direction at Lacoste, the designer relaunched the brand in 2007, and was joined by Tran two years later. Lemaire was also creative director of women’s collections at Hermès from 2010 to 2014.

In 2018, Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., the Japanese parent company of brands including Uniqlo and Theory, took a minority stake in Lemaire. Lemaire is also creative director of Uniqlo’s research and design center in Paris, and of the Uniqlo U collection; Tran serves as a consultant for the women’s collection of Uniqlo U.

