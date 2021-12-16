Galeries Lafayette Names Arthur Lemoine Director of Buying Division

PARIS — Galeries Lafayette Group has announced the appointment of Arthur Lemoine as offer and buying director, heading the department responsible for ready-to-wear, accessories and beauty for the Galeries Lafayette and BHV Marais department store chains, effective on Feb. 1, 2022.

Lemoine, a graduate of the Essec business school and a cousin of chief executive officer Guillaume Houzé, has occupied various positions within the group, especially its buying division.

He has been managing director of its watchmaking and jewelry activities since 2018 and before that headed the food and beverage division, overseeing the implantation of Eataly in Paris’ Marais neighborhood.

Lemoine, who is also a member of Galeries Lafayette’s executive committee and joined the group’s executive board in 2020, succeeds Marianne Romestain, who occupied the position since its creation in 2018.

She will take over from Lemoine as managing director of the group’s watchmaking and jewelry division, which includes the Louis Pion and Galeries Lafayette – Royal Quartz brands.

