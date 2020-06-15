Galeries Lafayette Names Guillaume Gellusseau To Head Marketing Efforts

PARIS — Galeries Lafayette Group has named Guillaume Gellusseau as chief marketing and communication officer for its namesake department store and BHV Marais, recruiting a long-time luxury goods executive with experience in customer loyalty strategies as the retailer struggles to regain activity.

Challenged by the coronavirus crisis, which led to months of store closures and continues to spook consumers even as businesses reopen in France, Galeries Lafayette Group has asked the French government for 300 million euros in loan guarantees.

The executive will report to Nicolas Houzé, chief executive officer of Galeries Lafayette and BHV Marais, and joins the executive committee. He replaces Guillaume Houzé who is joining Galeries Lafayette Group’s corporate board, overseeing image and communications for the group, and will continue to serve as president of the Galeries Lafayette foundation, as well as president of fashion prize ANDAM.

Guillaume Houzé’s cousin Arthur Lemoine, who heads the group’s watches and jewelry division—which counts retailer Galeries Lafayette/Royale Quartz as well as jewelry brand Mauboussin—will also be joining the corporate board of the family-owned group.

At a similar position at the Bon Marché, which belongs to LMVH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Gellusseau created the Paris Left Bank department store’s loyalty program 24 Sèvres and set in motion the store’s strategy of featuring artistic exhibits and store-wide retail themes. He has managed designer brands at Shiseido group since 2017.

Gellusseau started his career at Christian Dior Parfums and later spent 8 years at L’Oréal, where he managed marketing efforts for luxury fragrances.