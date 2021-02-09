Former Google and L’Oréal executive Gayle Tait has joined Trove as its president and chief operating officer, in a move announced Tuesday.

The company — which is re-commerce partner to Patagonia, Levi’s and Eileen Fisher, among others — has seen exponential growth over the past few years. In 2020 alone, sales, according to Trove, grew 180 percent year-over-year across partners.

As consumers turn to resale, are more executives following suit?

“My journey to Trove was spurred by the pandemic,” Tait said. “Many of us had a lot of introspective time in 2020.” Speaking of the lockdowns and California wildfires that raged throughout the past summer months, she added: “It really made me reflect on what I was doing professionally.”

One thing she hit upon, was the opportunity in resale.

“I understand brands and their need to own their customer in terms of data,” Tait said. “Resale can underline your brand equity and the quality of the merchandise you’re selling. It felt like there was an opportunity in the space.”

Prior to Trove, Tait was with Google, where she served as senior director of global retail and payments activation, for Google Play. She also counts nearly 15 years with L’Oréal, most recently as managing director for the U.K. and Ireland where she spearheaded growth and led digital transformation across the organization.

According to Trove, each of its partners eliminates 11,000 pounds of waste on average each year and diverts 41 percent of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere for every item that is purchased used (versus new). Reporting directly to Andy Ruben, founder and chief executive officer of Trove, Tait hopes to bring the branded experience to new heights.

“Our focus is really on-boarding brands and retailers,” said Tait, who is already in her first few weeks with the company. “One of most important priorities is bringing on partners in a high-quality and scalable way. It’s kind of almost like we’re doing a joint venture.”

Trove said it will also be investing more in data and insights, including fine-tuning its pricing processes for resale and working within brand-dictated parameters to ensure re-commerce partnerships are both “scalable and profitable way for us and the brands.”

