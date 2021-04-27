PARIS — Ginevra Elkann has resigned from the board of Kering in order to avoid any potential conflict of interests with Exor, the holding company controlled by Italy’s Agnelli family, which has recently become more active in the fashion and luxury space.

The granddaughter of Italian industrialist Gianni Agnelli, Elkann sits on the board of Exor as a non-executive director.

Her brother, John Elkann, is chairman and chief executive officer of Exor, which owns stakes in companies including Stellantis, the company born from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and French automotive group PSA; Ferrari; football team Juventus F.C., and The Economist newspaper.

Exor has sparked speculation that it is planning to become a new luxury fashion conglomerate after investing in the Christian Louboutin brand and Hermès International’s Shang Xia project.

“As a result of her changing roles within the company Exor, of which she is also a board member, and in order to avoid any potential conflict of interests, Ginevra Elkann has resigned from her position as a member of Kering’s board of directors,” Kering said on Tuesday.

It could not immediately be learned how her role at Exor is evolving.

Kering named Ginevra Elkann as an independent director in November 2018. The London-born Italian film producer is president of film production company Asmara Films, in addition to heading the Pinacoteca Giovanni & Marella Agnelli in Turin, Italy.

A graduate of the American University of Paris and the London Film School, she has lived in the U.K., France and Brazil.

Speaking for the board of directors, François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, “warmly” thanked Elkann for her contribution to its activities, particularly in the context of the last 12 months. Her replacement will be considered in the coming weeks, Kering added.

See also:

The Luxury Paradigm of Ferrari Owner and Christian Louboutin Investor Exor

Christian Louboutin Sells 24% Stake to Agnelli Family Holding

Ferrari’s Owner Exor Takes Majority Stake in Hermès’ Shang Xia