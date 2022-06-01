Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: 6.1.2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

California Calling: Jenni Kayne on Path to IPO With New Home, Beauty, Hospitality Projects

Men's

What’s Selling in Men’s? Zegna, Rick Owens, Johnnie-O and More

Accessories

Tiffany’s New Paris Pop-up Has Something Old ⁠— and Something Blue

EXCLUSIVE: Beauty Brand Gisou Names Negar Mirsalehi Chief Beekeeper

Mirsalehi and her family — including Gisou founder and younger sister Negin Mirsalehi — hail from six generations of beekeepers.

Gisou Negar Mirsalehi
Negar Mirsalehi has been named beauty brand Gisou's new beekeeper in chief. Courtesy Photo

Gisou’s C-suite has a new queen bee. 

The Netherlands-based beauty brand, which makes honey-infused hair and skin products, has named Negar Mirsalehi to the newly created title of beekeeper in chief.

Gisou products
Gisou beauty products are infused with honey. Courtesy Photo

Mirsalehi — who’s older sister is Gisou founder Negin Mirsalehi — begins her new role on Wednesday, just in time for bee season, which typically runs May through August. 

“I am beyond excited,” the elder Mirsalehi told WWD exclusively. “Gisou has inspired an incredible community over the years and has done a seamless job of harnessing their passion to educate and advocate for the importance of bees. I can leverage my years of experience working alongside my father in our family’s bee garden. I’m very passionate about carrying on the legacy of my father and the generations of beekeepers before him, building upon the work they’ve done to raise awareness for the importance of bees in our ecosystem and evolving and growing beekeeping as a practice.”  

Related Galleries

In fact, the family business stems from six generations of beekeepers, including Negar, Negin and their father. Their mother, a hairdresser, first inspired the girls to use honey in their hair routines as teenagers to create shine. 

Years later, Negin Mirsalehi went on to become a fashion ambassador and influencer in her native Netherlands before launching Gisou in 2015 with her longtime partner Maurits Stibbe. But both sisters are long-time beekeepers. In the case of Negar, all the buzz has been in the family bee garden, where she’s worked for the last five years, alongside her father, sharpening her skills. 

In the newly created beekeeper in chief role, the elder Mirsalehi has been tasked with raising awareness of the importance of beekeeping, while working with local beekeepers around the world to support bee populations in urban communities. She will also oversee the Mirsalehi Bee Garden in Almere, Netherlands, and lead initiatives and informational workshops — such as the “Gisou Bee-Learning Course” and “Female Beekeepers Project” — to help train future beekeepers. 

“With five years of intensive beekeeping training under her belt and decades of growing up in the Bee Garden, she’s the perfect person to carry on the family’s legacy,” said Nathalie Manivong, Gisou’s chief marketing officer and chief digital officer.

Negin Mirsalehi Gisou
Negin Mirsalehi, founder of beauty brand Gisou, is also a bee keeper. Courtesy Photo

The younger Mirsalehi added: “I am so excited for my sister to officially join the Gisou family. Together, we hope to inspire a new generation of beekeepers. Negar will be at the forefront of carrying our family’s legacy onwards and forward.”

Chief beekeeper is just the latest in a string of unorthodox — albeit creative — new C-suite titles. Amazon and Google have chief happiness officers. In May, childrenswear firm Carter’s named Hilary Duff its first chief mom officer. J. Crew has a chief experience officer. Chief sustainability officers have been sprouting up all over the place. There are also chief people officers and chief wellness officers, among other unconventional titles. 

But in the case of Gisou, the beekeeper in chief role is another sign of growth. 

French private equity firm Eurazeo acquired a minority stake in Gisou in April after closing a Series B funding round, with the intent of scaling the brand. Mirsalehi and Stibbe remain majority owners of the business. The added funds are in addition to pre-pandemic backing made by Vaultier7. The London-based firm made a multimillion-dollar minority investment in Gisou in early 2020, helping the brand launch its wholesale business with Sephora in the U.S.  

At the time, the duo told WWD that they have their sights set on building a 100 million euro company by the end of 2023, with plans to expand the wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses in multiple markets.  

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Hot Summer Bags

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Beauty Brand Gisou Updates C-suite With

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad