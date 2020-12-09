LONDON — Eva Kruse, chief executive officer of Global Fashion Agenda, is stepping down from her position.

Kruse has led the Copenhagen-based advocacy forum, which specializes in sustainability in fashion and is best known for its annual Copenhagen Fashion Summit, for 15 years.

She will officially leave her position at the end of February 2021.

“Clearly it has not been an easy decision to leave my life’s work with Global Fashion Agenda. I remain convinced about the mission of Global Fashion Agenda and believe the future for the foundation is incredibly important,” said Kruse, who will remain on the organization’s board.

Global Fashion Agenda said its nomination committee has started conducting “a systematic search process” to find Kruse’s replacement. Until a new ceo is appointed, the organization will be led by its chief operating officer Travis Peoples and chairman Niels Eskildsen.

“Eva has shaped Global Fashion Agenda from an idea around sustainable fashion and a conference into a professionally managed foundation and global thought leader for the fashion industry to achieve sustainability. She has also built a strong management team that will carry forward the foundation in partnership with a new ceo,” said Eskildsen.

Kruse is leaving to pursue new opportunities and is set to join the executive team at sustainable label Pangaia.