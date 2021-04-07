LONDON — Global Fashion Agenda, the Copenhagen-based advocacy forum, has announced Federica Marchionni as its new chief executive officer.

Marchionni comes from Chinese e-commerce platform Secoo, where she held the role of international CEO. She started her career in the telecommunications industry in Italy and also held executive roles at the likes of Lands’ End and Dolce & Gabbana in New York.

“I felt a sense of urgency to lead something more impactful for the planet. Joining Global Fashion Agenda, with its excellent team and extraordinary partners, is an incredible opportunity to help accelerate the sustainability agenda in the fashion industry globally. The industry must act now, and bold decisions are needed to repurpose business models in order to create a prosperous industry,” said Marchionni, who will relocate to the Danish capital and assume her new role as of June 1.

As part of her responsibilities, Marchionni will be in charge of the organization of the Copenhagen Fashion Summit, which the company is best known for. She will also spearhead the publication of “reputable thought leadership,” as well as increase the company’s advocacy efforts to help propel fashion to a more sustainable direction.

Marchionni is replacing Eva Kruse, who left her position this February after 15 years of service, to join the executive team at sustainable label Pangaia.